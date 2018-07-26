Speech to Text for Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

"special event ordinance"... prompts a discussion to clear the air. [b5]dance ordinance meeting-vo the terre haute chamber of commerce -- hosted a discussion this morning. ////// the chamber brought together city attorney eddie felling -- and their members. as well as -- leaders of non-profit groups. they're concerned that their events -- could require a special event permit. "felling" talked about which types events are exempt. and -- what types of events will require a permit. his best advice ... if you have questions about whether your event needs a permit -- please call the city and ask. "you may not like my answer. you may require a permit. but we're going to help you through that process. we're going to help with any questions you may have whatsoever." felling posted his presentation on the city's website. this presentation covers what "you" need to do -- in order to meet the requirements to get an event permit. we've linked you -- on our website, wthi tv dot com. and -- speaking of... "ordinances."