Speech to Text for Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the pensacola, florida area. welcome to the national naval aviation museum. inside.. you walk through the history of aviation -- for the navy, marines and coast guard. more than -- '150'-aircrafts are on display. that's including special experiences -- just for blue angels fans. while 'news 10' was visiting... we ran into a wabash valley connection -- patrick englum. he's from paris, illinois. he was vacationing with his family. he and his family are looking forward to 'the terre haute air show'. they purchased their tickets months ago. the blue angels are the big draw for his family! /////// "now that we have experienced this.. just going and seeing them fly and having an up close experience watching them." /////// museum admission is free! it's open daily to the public. to take a virtual tour and to learn more about this aviation must see -- go to wthi tv dot com.