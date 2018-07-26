Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Road Runners

wabash valley road runners will host its annual midnight river run 5k and one mile race on friday, july 27 along the wabash river in fairbanks park. this unique event - with tiki torches lit on the race course - is a night race with the one- mile fun run/race beginning at 10:50 p.m. and the 5k at 11:15 p.m. cost is $12/18 and under and $20/adults . proceeds from the midnight river run goes toward college scholarships. wvrr.org