Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Thursday: Increasing clouds, afternoon storms. Low: 60° Thursday Night: Showers and storms, partly cloudy. High: 84°

Posted: Thu Jul 26 03:27:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 26 03:30:59 PDT 2018

Thursday: Increasing clouds, afternoon storms. Low: 60° Thursday Night: Showers and storms, partly cloudy. High: 84° Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Low: 58° Detailed Forecast: Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley and temperatures to rise to the mid 80's. Increasing clouds will continue through the afternoon and there will be a chance for rain through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures tonight will drop to the lower 60's and conditions will be cool and there will be partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny conditions will return tomorrow and temperatures will be lower with daytime highs close to 80 degrees.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
