Steve Brett to Lincoln

basketball has drawn a hall of fame coach out of retirement.. veteran wabash valley leader steve brett will take over at vincennes lincoln.. brett has been serving as a volunteer for the alices the past few seasons.. but now he's taking over as the interim head coach for the upcoming year.. brett has coached at several schools in the area.. he's racked up more than 450 wins between bloomfield.. loogootee.. shakamak and seymour.. brett is a member of the 20-18 indiana basketball hall of fame class.. and he led loogootee to a state runner up finish in 2005.. the move comes after previous head coach josh thompson accepted the open positiion at barr-reeve.