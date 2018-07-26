Speech to Text for Terre Haute 2.0 event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that's the question behind an event that took place tonight at the vigo county public library. it's called "terre haute 2- point-oh becoming a great american city". a terre haute business leader hosted the event. it pin-pointed steps you can take to improve the city. organizers say it's a way to show pride in the place you live. by the end of the year, a massive number of