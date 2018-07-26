Speech to Text for Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in vigo county. now -- a rescue group wants answers. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from west terre haute... that's where she took a look at the damage and "why" it's causing outrage. this is the start of the wildlife fence at the wabashiki wetlands. the wiring is meant to keep animals like -- turtles -- from crossing the street and into traffic. but volunteers say someone is doing some serious damage -- and as a result -- a river otter was hit and killed this week. "you can come out here, you don't have to put a quarter in... " it doesn't cost a penny to get a birdseye view of the beauty at the wabashiki wetlands.... "they come here to look at all the birds, and the river otters, and the raccoons and possums..." amber slaughterbeck knows this area better than anyone... "some of the turtles are finding those little avenues..." founder of the "wabashiki turtle research and rescue group"... she says -- this 2-year-old fence... is their way of protecting local wildlife... but lately their efforts... "no animal could've done this" have hit a snag... "someone has deliberately come out and cut the fencing." "this is big enough for a river otter to get through" slaughterbeck said the damage this week made for the 5th otter killed since 20-11. while the images of it are too graphic to show you... the damage already done -- is not. "it just breaks my heart to know that someone in our community would take that time out of their day to be cruel." several minutes into our walk along the trail.... alia: "so this is #3?" amber: "this is the 3rd" we found even more holes had been cut.... "to see that our efforts are not being taken seriously... and not one, but three holes have been cut, it really.. it makes me very sad." slaughterbeck isn't throwing stones... "in the meantime, we have to put rocks on it to hold it down." she's using them to fix the holes.... as for whoever is behind the damage -- she just hopes they'll quit while they're ahead. "it's greatly going to set us back because we're going to have fix that fencing, but you also endangered wildlife... and that alone should make you want to stop." slaughterbeck said she and volunteers will fix the fence... however -- she's extending the invite to whoever is responsible to help out as a way to make amends. reporting in west terre haute -- alia blackburn back to you. we also have a link to the "wabashiki turtle