Speech to Text for Opioid Summit in Indianapolis

today attending a statewide opioid summit. the goal of the event was to start fighting the epidemic that's plaguing the nation. the event was put on with the help of the state supreme court and others who have been conducting studies over opioid addiction. all day law enforcement, judges, doctors and other political figures sat through lectures. all of which tried to cover everything from the science of addiction to helping addicts in jail. law enforcement in the wabash valley was also in attendance. they hope to help implement some of these programs to improve the wabash valley. "for me its just more educational. not to reinvent the wheel but to see whats working somewhere else and we don't have to create our own programs but just use ones that have been proven to work and some of the speakers have been highlighting those. so just take those and rehighlight them in vigo county." a big part of the summit was focused on what happens when offenders get to court. tomorrow on news 10... we'll dig deeper on those judicial figures who attended the summit. also how they plan to take what they learned to improve the valley.