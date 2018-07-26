Speech to Text for United Methodist Village investigation continues

financial crisis at a local care facility. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the "illinois department of public health" sent news 10 inspection records today. we've been following the situation at "united methodist village" in lawrenceville, illinois. news 10's bureau chief, gary brian, started looking into the situation last month. employees told gary... they weren't getting paid. the complaints we received today involve the main and north campuses. in them... an inspector said money from resident accounts was used to pay facility bills. but -- under illinois code, facilities have to "separate" residents' personal funds... from business accounts. the documents include testimony from an administrator and a clerk. they told inspectors the c-e-o "directed" them to move money out of trust funds.. into operating accounts. according to the paperwork... this happened several times. the findings in the documents state this is a violation of code. "united methodist village" will need to submit a plan to get back in compliance. gary brian will go more in- depth on this latest development tomorrow on news 10.