Digging into the Vigo County Jail study

Posted: Wed Jul 25 15:51:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 25 15:51:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

more people in jail. for that reason he said he...and many others...are looking very closely at "aternatives" to jail. just to name a few----these "alternatives" include "probation" this newly released feasibility study suggests offenders with suspended sentences should stay in the community. based on their needs....they're provided with resources to help them get back on their feet ....such as treatment for substance abuse and or mental health treatment. the study shows the impact probation supervision has. it states that in general....there are more than 15-hundred felony offenders and "300" mis- demeanor offenders on a continual basis in vigo county. according to the study, vigo county "already" has many more programs than other counties across the country that are similar in size to vigo county. and the study says mental health resources "are" being incorporated into the planning and design process of the jail. but prosecutor modesitt says alternatives aren't always sucessful here. [b9]jail study-live sot "our escape numbers are up, higher than they ever been since i've been the prosecutor. so what that means is, and im not saying we have hundreds of them...but they are way more than what they were though. so that means that we have people that are put on in-home detention and work release and then they just don't return back." the study states that "more programs" may not "reduce the number of "jail beds" ---- but----it is proven to help criminals stay out of the system and get back on their feet. that's important because get this.. currently in vigo county about 80-percent return. live from the vigo county jail. abby kirk, news 10. back to you in the studio. a hall of famer is taking over a wabash
