Speech to Text for Behind the Blues: Power, Professionalism, and Pride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or, you've neo 'the blues' before.. get ready, the're coming to 'the terre haute air show'! as we wrap up our special behind the blues coverage tonight .. news 10's susan dinkel show us how the magic sparkles.. thanks two key ingredients! //////// ---music/nat--- at ground level.. there's a lot going on... ---music/nat--- getting these jets off the ground takes time, effort, investment.. and attention to detail. no magic wand used here.. just encouragement from team member to team member. ///////alliyah "without motivation.. there is no blue angels." ////// these jets put a face to the squadron. you can't miss their recognizable splash of blue and yellow. ---music/nat--- it's a given they 'do 'capture most of the attention.. but, the pilots come in 'a close 2nd'. ///////timothy "the pilots get the glory, but they are the ones risking their lives in the jets and doing the actual show." //////// ////////standup "when you look to the sky to watch the blue angels perform... there's no doubt about it... they'll make you ooh and ahh... but look beyond the dance above... there's so much more ... two biggies... trust... and teamwork." /////////// ///////alliya "the pilots trust us.. that their jets are ready to go.. because we are the last eyes and ears and hands that touch that jet before they get into it." ////// ///////brandon "we are thorough with it.. we are making sure we are dotting our i's and crossing our t's..." ////////// from start to finish.. they capture your full attention! what you see above embraces the squadron... and exemplifies power, professionalism and pride.. /////////timothy "the sheer majestry of the demonstration.. the power of these jets.. the coordination.. the talent.. the absolute perfection that these gentlemen fly with.. the absolute trust they have with each other to fly as close as they do.. they are putting their lives on the line to put on a show." /////// ---nat/music-- now.. they're ready 'for you'! ////////timothy "we're going to thrill some faces ..." //////// ---music/nat--- with photojournalis t tony kassissieh.. susan dinkel.. news 10. ///////// you can see 'the blue angels' perform high above the wabash valley for yourself at 'the terre haute air show'. they'll headline the show august 18th and 19th at 'the terre haute regional airport'. go to wthitv-dot-com to purchase your tickets today! i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the