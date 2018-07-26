Speech to Text for The Stellar Presentation

takes another step toward receiving a big grant. it all begins with unveiling their logo. news 10 bureau chief gary brian joins us live with more. officals with vincennes, bicknell, and knox county made a presentation today. it's all part of the next step in the stellar application process. officals unvieled the logo for the stellar program. entitled "region plus" the unviel is just another step in the process. "we're just joining hands and showing the state that we're stellar and move forward with that process." the city of vincennes participated in the process last year. for the city, things haven't changed much. "we're going to continue forward with the projects we put on our last stellar last year. which were a park at second and main as well as a pier at the river walk" the city of bicknell hopes to use the designation on housing. "because of our success with the blight elimination program. we already have several parcels of ground ready for new home construction. utilities are present and we have control over them." helping bicknell get housing credits for developers to build new homes. the designation would help build a rail to trail for the county. "its a quality of life initiative. but i know it's not only going to be used by our county and city residents but also i've talked to people outside the county who said if you build that i'm going to come use that with my bike." the three communities are working with vincennes university and good samaritan. all of these plans going towards one goal: to be stellar. "partnering with the cities and also with vu and the hospital it's just a great thing. so our world has been expanded quite a bit." the application for the stellar program is due in september. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10 restrictions keep their magic 'under wraps'...