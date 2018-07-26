Speech to Text for New Casey's coming to Clay City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

location" in the wabash valley! "a spokesperson" confirmed "to news 10" .. "a store" is being built "in clay city, indiana". you'll find the property at the southeast corner "of 5th" and "main streets". "crews" have cleared the previous buildings from the property. there are several stores in the works "right now". that includes.. a location "in seelyville" in vigo county. this one "in clay city".. will likely not be ready "until may 20-19". our special report "behind the blues".. wraps.. at the