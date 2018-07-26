Speech to Text for Clay County Lunch Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with paying for school breakfasts and lunches for their students. and, some students rely "solely on those meals".. to get fed. this school year .. students at "3"-elementary schools in clay county will "not" have to worry about that. their meals are free.. regardless of their families' incomes. students "at east side", "forest park", and "meridian" can take advantage of this opportunity. "the national school lunch and school breakfast programs" has made this possible. "the school".. pays for "10"- percent of the food costs. /////// i think it will be very well received by the community. // it's literally keeping tens of thousands of dollars in the pockets of clay county taxpayers and the parents of those students. ////// the "3"-schools were eligible.. based on factors like the amount of free and reduced lunch qualifiers. parents do "not" need to fill-out any paperwork.. or, take any action. "a local museum" .. is "the ne home" "of an