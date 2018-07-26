Clear

West Nile found in Vigo County

West Nile found in Vigo County

Posted: Wed Jul 25 15:03:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 25 15:03:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for West Nile found in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pools "of west nile" are discovered "in vigo county". news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. joins us now.. to explain.. "what health experts are saying about this discovery". "rondrell"... ///////// [b14]west nile-mon vo we've been hearing the warnings.. in other indiana counties for months now. well.. today health officials in vigo county say it's more important than ever to pay attention. [b15]west nile-vo "2"- pools of mosquitoes have tested "positive" "for west nile" virus. the indiana department of health notified the county about those positive samples. they are not releasing exactly where in the county they found them. but we did speak with the vigo county health department today. they reiterate.. now is the time to be on the defense. ////// " making sure there's no water being collecting in areas of your yard and you know making sure they're pools and any containers so they're not collecting the water and stagnating, cause that's where mosquitoes love to breed ." ///////// health officials say you should also wear long sleeves when possible and wear bug spray with deet. susie, back to you. ///////
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent