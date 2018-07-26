Speech to Text for West Nile found in Vigo County

pools "of west nile" are discovered "in vigo county". news 10's.. "rondrell moore".. joins us now.. to explain.. "what health experts are saying about this discovery". "rondrell"... ///////// [b14]west nile-mon vo we've been hearing the warnings.. in other indiana counties for months now. well.. today health officials in vigo county say it's more important than ever to pay attention. [b15]west nile-vo "2"- pools of mosquitoes have tested "positive" "for west nile" virus. the indiana department of health notified the county about those positive samples. they are not releasing exactly where in the county they found them. but we did speak with the vigo county health department today. they reiterate.. now is the time to be on the defense. ////// " making sure there's no water being collecting in areas of your yard and you know making sure they're pools and any containers so they're not collecting the water and stagnating, cause that's where mosquitoes love to breed ." ///////// health officials say you should also wear long sleeves when possible and wear bug spray with deet. susie, back to you. ///////