Michael Conley hears his sentence

clifton".. spent the day in the courtroom. she joins us now .. with the outcome. "lacey".. /////// susie police arrested 45- year-old michael conley in connection to the standoff. we're talking about a standoff that took place january 9th at a home in knightsville. that's in clay county. police say conley fired shots toward police and made threats during the three-hour standoff. conley "was" charged with seven counts of attempted murder-- one count aggravated attempted battery and one count of intimidation. in late june-- conley took a plea deal-- which dropped all charges-- but the intimidation charge. today in court was conley's sentencing hearing. witnesses on the state's side and the defense's side testified. that's so the judge could make a clearer decision on how long of a sentence to give conley. there was a great showing of support for conley too. more than two dozen people filled the courtroom pews. some traveled from as far away as mississippi. they testified on michael's character before this crime. they leaned heavily on conley struggling with alcoholism and depression after the passing of his wife. however-- the judge took very seriously that while no one was injured in the standoff-- the potential was there. ultimately-- conley was sentenced to six years. three of them to be served in the department of corrections-- one year on home detention-- and two years probation with credit for time served. reporting live in the newsroom.. lacey clifton.. news 10. susie.. back to you. and "a clinton, indiana man".. remains