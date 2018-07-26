Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stay warm, but still a little below average. day time highs getting to 84. tonight we'll hang onto the clear sky, and we'll be comfortable as lows drop to 65. then tomorrow we'll start to see some changes. day time highs getting to 83, but tracking rain showers as we head toward the afternoon hours. throughout the years, recruitment has played a sunshine, and temperatures stay warm, but still a little below average. day time highs getting to 84. tonight we'll hang onto the clear sky, and we'll be comfortable as lows drop to 65. then tomorrow we'll start to see some changes. day time highs getting to 83, but tracking rain showers as we head toward the afternoon hours. sunshine, and temperatures stay warm, but still a little below average. day time highs getting to 84. tonight we'll hang onto the clear sky, and we'll be comfortable as lows drop to 65. then tomorrow we'll start to see some changes. day time highs getting to 83, but tracking rain showers as we head toward the afternoon hours. sunshine, and temperatures stay warm, but still a little below average. day time highs getting to 84. tonight we'll hang onto the clear sky, and we'll be comfortable as lows drop to 65. then tomorrow we'll start to see some changes. day time highs getting to 83, but tracking rain showers as we head toward the afternoon hours. sunshine, and temperatures stay warm, but still a little below average. day time highs getting to 84. tonight we'll hang onto the clear sky, and we'll be comfortable as lows drop to 65. then tomorrow we'll start to see some changes. day time highs getting to 83, but tracking rain showers as we head toward the afternoon hours. throughout the years, recruitment has played a critical role for the blue recruitment