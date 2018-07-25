Speech to Text for Youth Leadership Conference

youth leadership conference. the world is constantly changing and everyday our kids are faced with even more challenges. that's why it's so important to give them an educated and authoritative voice. this summer, drug free vigo county and ilead through chances and services for youth are partnering with the wabash valley leadership institute to do just that! on august 1st and 2nd, they're hosting a new event called wabash valley youth leadership conference. together, they're preparing and empowering youth to be leaders within our community. students either currently in or entering middle school can attend this event. they will learn presentation skills that will prepare them on how to express themselves to the media, community leaders and state legislators. they will also learn how to create change within their community and gain skills necessary to become leaders. students will stay overnight at saint mary- of-the-woods college where they will experience a team building exercise at the equine center. they will also attend a terre haute rex baseball game and sit down with nationally recognized motivational comedian kevin wanzer. students will arrive on august 1st at 9 a.m. for registration and be done by 3 p.m. on august 2nd. the cost is $35 a student which includes all meals, housing and activities. scholarships are also available. you can sign up at eventbrite.com, just search 'wabash valley youth leadership conference'. but you better hurry, there are only 50 spots available!