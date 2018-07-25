Speech to Text for Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Plenty of sun, warm. High: 84° Wednesday Night: Clear and cool again. Nice. Low: 65° Thursday: Warm, PM showers & storms. High: 83° Detailed Forecast: Temperatures are still slightly below average, but we're inching closer to where we shoud be for this time of year. Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your wednesday. Tonight will also be good, mostly clear and calm, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60's. Tomorrow though, we're looking to break the dry spell, at least briefly. Showers, and even a few thunderstorms are going to be possible as we head toward thursday afternoon. Expect sun on friday, but the temperatures still stick below normal.