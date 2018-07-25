Speech to Text for Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the legacy started in 19-46. throughout the years.. recruitment has played a critical role. seeking out 'the best of the best' from the ranks of the u-s navy and marine corps. tonight.. news 10's susan dinkel attends a re-enlistment ceremony. we take you behind "the blues"! "i'm kind of on cloud 9...." surrounded by his team and family.. ryan schick takes the oath .. and re-enlists. "it's been nothing but a dream come true for me.. i have been able to achieve so many goals .. personally, as well as professionally.. and the navy afforded me many opportunities that i wouldn't have had without it." schick says.. being a part of this team i's surreal'. ---nat---- he looked up to the blue angels as a young boy, so he understands young eyes are always watching! "what i always tell the kids is.. no matter if it's going to be a teacher, an astronaut or, a blue angel pilot or, a fireman... whatever it is... set goals for yourself and ultimately put your best foot forward and you can achieve those goals..." 'community outreach' is a part of the recruitment process. "our mission really is to inspire ... we are looking to inspire our culture of excellence and service to our country." major jeffrey mullins too had a dream at a young age. he strived to command a blue angels jet. "i would just say .. work hard.. be determined at what you want.. and choose your dreams." members serve a few years on the team before moving on. "the blues is not for everyone.. that's why we do the interview process to make sure you know what you are getting yourself into. so when you come here.. you are ready to go.." just like newly re-enlisted 'ryan schick'. "i appreciate the moment of getting to serve...." with photojournalis t tony kassissieh.. susan dinkel.. news 10. it's extremely rare getting to go behind-the-scenes of 'the u-s navy blue angels'. for the last '2'-days we've exposed you to the many layers of this squadron. tomorrow at 6.. how it all comes together to create 'blue angel magic'! [c3]wx tease-twcam i'll have your full forecast coming up