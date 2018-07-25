Speech to Text for Jacob Harden

indiana state..... northview graduate jacob harden is going to the sycamores as a preferred walk-on... last season harden played at vincennes university....he hit 314 and had 28 rbi for the trailblazers.... he started his college career at iu southeast, before heading to vu!