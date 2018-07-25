Clear

Camp Read event

Posted: Tue Jul 24 20:19:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 20:19:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Camp Read event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adventures of the outdoors... without stepping outside. they did it through the world of reading. it was all part of "camp read" in vigo county. it happened tonight at the hoosier prairie elementary school media center. students and their parents were able to check out two books and take a third home for free. the theme for tonight was "family fort night". you can see some families shared a cozy fort while the children read. organizers say the "camp read" event is essential, especially for a school like hoosier prairie. [b17]camp read-sotvo "being the southern most school in the county, we're a good 13, 14 miles from the public library. and many of our kids have never been." they've been holding reading events every tuesday this summer. money from the "vigo county education foundation" helped pay for the program. /////// "to me.. it's knowing you are a part of something that's bigger than yourself."
