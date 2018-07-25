Speech to Text for The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. through lawsuits inmates call the current conditions at the vigo county jail unconstitution al. r-j-s solutions released it's feasibility study to the public today. it highlights the drastic need for a new jail news 10 continues to comb through the 96 page document. but here's what we've learned so far. the current estimate for planning and constructing a new jail is at 66 million dollars. that's 6 million dollars more than an estimate in 20- 16. this number does not include operating costs. the study also found the new jail would need around 80 staff members to operate a new facility. researchers called the previous estimate of 180 employees unrealistic. according to the study a jail with 527 beds would serve vigo county's needs until the year 20-50. the new report also highlighted a few trends that could lead to vigo county using every single one of those beds in the coming years. news 10's alia blackburn is live from the vigo county jail. she joins us now with why the study says the inmate population could grow .. if nothing's done. in a nearly 100-page document... some say the findings are alarming ... with tax dollars on the line -- some say the results of this study cash out to more than what vigo county can handle. r-j-s solutions released its findings as to why the nearly 530 beds in a new vigo county jail would be filled in years to come... r-j-s focuses on six trends the county should be aware of... you can find them on page 64 and beyond in the document. however -- we are only going to focus on two. number one is an increase in "children in need of supervision" or "chins". this includes the population of abused -- neglected and at-risk youth. experts say its likely "some" from this group will enter the system and are involved in adult criminal violence and crimes. numbers point to a growing number of chin cases from 20-10 and 20-17... the study found cases sharply increased from barely 300 to just a little more than 830. vigo county casa is directly mentioned in the study -- saying the group's waiting list continues to grow due to inadequate resources. another factor is the upward trend in civil mental health petitions. these are created to seek help for people with mental illnesses who carry real or potential risk of harming themselves or others. experts say cases grew from 463 in 20-10 -- to 12- hundred-20 in 20-17. r-j-s points to national studies -- where they found the mentally ill were disproportionately represented in jail populations compared to communities. experts say constructing and executing a diversion center could be an alternative to housing people in these scenarios. however, planning for this would need to take place now. also point out its not unreasonable that the increase in cases could impact the jail capacity. they also recommended discussions toward construction and execution of a diversion center as an alternative -- should move toward action planning. for mike gordon -- who is a taxpayer -- and a member of "citizens for better government in vigo county" -- he says he's not opposed to a new jail. however -- after reading through this study -- he hopes leaders will step back and think about just how much this county and its taxpayers can actually afford. "when you go out to buy a new car or a new house, you think about the payments you can make before you go and do it... our leaders aren't doing that. they're thinking about everything they want, they're thinking about everything they want to put into it and not reflecting the limitations that our community have." again... this is a nearly 100-page document. we are still sifting through the different elements of this study. we'll continue our coverage on this -- tomorrow -- right here on news 10. outside the vigo county jail -- alia blackburn -- back to you.