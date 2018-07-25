Clear

Community Callout in Greene County

Community Callout in Greene County

Posted: Tue Jul 24 19:17:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 19:17:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Community Callout in Greene County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in indiana. tonight leaders put a new group in place at shakamak state park. it's called cis-ma. that stands for cooperative invasive species management area. invasive species are plants and wildlife that are not native to the area. they include insects like the emerald ash borer and plants like kudzu. the goal of the new group is to eliminate these threats before they harm the local ecosystems. "they cost the state billions of dollars a year. they affect our wildlife, our livestock and even us. they cause harm to all three of those things. they also are crowding out all of our native species." there's a tool you can use to determine whether you have invasive species in your yard. we've placed a link on our website for you. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com. you can put your cleaning... building ...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent