Speech to Text for Community Callout in Greene County

in indiana. tonight leaders put a new group in place at shakamak state park. it's called cis-ma. that stands for cooperative invasive species management area. invasive species are plants and wildlife that are not native to the area. they include insects like the emerald ash borer and plants like kudzu. the goal of the new group is to eliminate these threats before they harm the local ecosystems. "they cost the state billions of dollars a year. they affect our wildlife, our livestock and even us. they cause harm to all three of those things. they also are crowding out all of our native species." there's a tool you can use to determine whether you have invasive species in your yard. we've placed a link on our website for you. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com. you can put your cleaning... building ...