Speech to Text for Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mayor to keep costs down on a federally mandated project to upgrade the city sewer system. mayor duke bennett says he's confident a rate hike will "not" be necessary. news 10's heather good joins us now with more on the updated project estimate and what another councilman has to say about the price tag. patrece... this is a story we have been following for several years. terre haute -- like many communities -- must make improvements to it's water system to prevent waste from flowing into area water ways. work is already a few months behind schedule -- according to terre haute mayor duke bennett -- to begin phase two of a federally mandated sewer project. the administration and city council have squabbled over the price tag before... last year... the mayor requested the council approve a 70- million dollar bond for the project... but he withdrew it when the council raised concerns. now... the mayor is including some city council members on a committee so they can work together to keep costs down. mayor bennett says, "at least the three councilman that have been a part of this, they've been there all along and they kind of see, okay i understand why you need to do that and can ask questions and so that's kind of where we're at." the latest estimate puts constuction costs around 55-million... plus seven million dollars for planning and design. city councilman karrum nasser is not a part of the committee but says he gives the mayor credit for including his peers. he says the committee has found some savings but he thinks the amount is still too high. councilman nasser says, "i think that's a lot better than what it was originally at. i think there's still some opportunities, there's still going to be a meeting to see if they can find some other savings because at the end of the day, you know, we do need to do the next phase of a long term control plan but it is our responsibility as the fiscal body to protect the tax payers and the rate payers that they don't have to pay anymore than they have to." the mayor says when the design is complete he can go to the market for bids and to the council for bond approval. mayor bennett says, "they're kind of up against it when it comes to this because we have no choice. we have to do it. we have the funds. we've already got approval from the state for the money so all of the things are in place accept the city council wants to wait to see what the final amount is and i'm perfectly fine with that." the mayor says he expects to go to the board on this mattter in september or october. back to you. turning to the weather department...