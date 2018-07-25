Speech to Text for Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we all have o. but tonight, the family we zero-in on 'is military based'. bonded by training, trust and teamwork. tonight.. we continue taking you behind "the blues".. as news 10's susan dinkel discovered..there's two hoosier connections. //////// this is home.. for the u-s navy blue angels. the welcome mat is out.. and inside.. up and down the halls .. many offices, work stations and training rooms. this is where 'the blues magic' begins! ////////standup "blue angel family photos line the walls here at the base... in fact, they're everywhere you look... just like your family photos on your walls at home... present day... all the way back to 1946... what you're looking at here is the founding team." /////////// fast forward to 20-18.. 'the blue angels' are 130-strong. '2' call indiana home. ---nat--- meet timothy schumaker. he's from south bend. his focus is public affairs.. but he knows the ins and outs of the jets. ////// "they make us very versatile, so that when we go on the road... and you're the next man up.. and we need to change a tire on a jet.. we are 'that guy'." /////// the other hoosier connection is alliyah maydwell from fort wayne. her expertise is administration.. but she too can step into any role. //////// "you get a sense of pride.. that's your bread and butter right there.. you see something you have been working so hard on amaze others.. that means so much.. more than words can explain." //////// more and more females are a part of this elite squadron. she's thrilled to be 'one of them paving the way'... /////// "it's actually a step forward for us as women because a lot of people have a misconception that there are things we can not do.. and we are breaking milestones day-by-day." ///////// even behind the scenes.. both play critical roles in getting these jets off the ground. ////////timothy "i would compare it to disney world.. where you go to disney world.. and you don't see when they close all the people who go out.. and make it perfect again." //////// even though this is their job.. the excitement never fades. ////////timothy "it's routine, but still you look at it.. and it never ceases to be awesome." ////////// /////////alliyah "the feeling of the jets starting up is a rumble you don't forget because it's just... that's our war cry right there... hearing those jets start up.. watching them take off and seeing the faces... everybody happy, screaming, cheering... that is the greatest feeling ever felt." ///////// timothy and alliyah proudly wear the crest.. and represent the fine state of indiana. with photojournalis t tony kassissieh.. susan dinkel.. news 10. ///////// recruitment is always on the minds of 'the blue angels'. they work hard 24-7 'to inspire'. tonight.. we show you a re- enlistment ceremony and talk 'community outreach'. join us for news 10 nightwatch. i'll have your full forecast...coming up after