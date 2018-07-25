Speech to Text for Christmas in July at Chick-Fil-A

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and today.. those with "casa" are celebrating at chick-fil-a in terre haute. you can head out and celebrate yourself. they're gathering supplies for their annual christmas party in december. last year.. "casa" advocated fo more than 1- thousand abused and neglected children.. this event provides for those kids who may need a christmas surprise. a lot of times these kids don't get presents at all and this might be the only thing they get for christmas. you can help tonight until 8 o'clock. or you can stop by chick- fil-a any day until the 31st and drop off a toy. you'll even receive a chick-fil-a gift card! we're just days away from a new.. major.. community