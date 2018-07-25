Speech to Text for Spin bike program on campus is going away

a screeching hault! those orange bikes you've seen around terre haute.. are riding out of town. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from isu's "office of sustainability" to explain why. friday is the last day you'll see "these" orange bikes around isu's campus and the community. the company "spin" has decided to cancel its bike sharing program across the country. this includes the program at indiana state university. the company says it's shifting its focus to motorized scooters. local coordinators told us they're disappointed about this news. since april-- thousands of pounds of co2 have been prevented from polluting the air-- not to mention its cheap travel with health benefits. nick mcreary with the isu office of sustainability says they plan to find a program to replace spin-- and-- some good news-- it will still be open to the community. "we couldn't like get down to the numbers of how many community members versus students rode. but we're pretty sure it was a lot of community members since there's not a that many students here and we had 10 thousand rides, right? so yeah definitely i mean transportation equity should be for everyone not just for students here." with the spin bike program-- people have the option to pre- pay for rides. so-- what happens to that money since the program is ending? the isu office of sustainability is hoping to get that answer from spin by the end of the week. news 10 will continue to follow this story. live from isu's office of sustainability i'm lacey clifton for news 10.