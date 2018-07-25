Speech to Text for Brazil food truck ordinance

road block. we told you about the food truck ordinance in vincennes just a few weeks ago. now news 10s bureau chief gary brian tells us it's been tabled. he joins us live to explain what's holding it back. a food truck ordinance in the city of vincennes has been tabled. it's an outcome that has one councilman frustruted. councilman brian grove originally pitched a food truck night for the city of vincennes. from that discussion, the food truck ordinance was born. the ordinance lays out times, places, and other criteria food trucks must abide by to operate within the city. "right now its just saying that they have to pass indiana state inspection. they cannot be on main street from second to sixth." however the ordinance was tabled at monday night's meeting. "last night there were some council members missing. the president decided we couldn't carry on in that portion of business without them." council president scott brown says those members missing were part of the community development growth committee. "some of the language that they had discussed in the committee to put into the ordinance didn't make it to the full council. so we're having to retrace our steps now and get that language back in there." some of that language brown says includes regulations at events. grove disagreed with the course the council ultimately decided to take. "i think in it's current form it would be fine. but if we want to add a little bit i would be ok. but if we start filling it full of regulations, i don't want my name anywhere on it." brown says it's important to get the ordinance right. "it is an issue. we just need to address. we just need a clear cut ordinance on this." the council will discuss the topic of food truck regulation again at it's august thirteenth meeting. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10