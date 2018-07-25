Speech to Text for Brazil, Indiana sidewalk project

street. good evening and thanks for joining us. the solution? put in a sidewalk. it's going on jackson street in brazil, indiana. the project will help keep people safe from this heavy flow of traffic. and it's gonna cost nearly 400-thousand dollars. news 10s abby kirk is live in brazil now. she tells us how this project will help the community. patrece, rondrell i'm standing at the intersection of "jackson" stree and "vandalia" street in brazil. just to give you an idea....this is just east of the courthouse-----near the shopping plaza. this is one intersection where mayor brian wyndham tells me they want to put a sidewalk in place. with safety being the number one reason why.... nat "this shows all the intersections of the streets." it's a project mayor brian wydnham says has been in the works for a couple years. --mayor "you want to keep them off the streets." the nearly 400-thousand dollar project ----if approved----will put in place sidewalks at the intersections of "jackson street".... from "depot street" .....to "vandalia street". righ near the shopping plaza across u-s 40. ---gary rickert "you see the people coming down with the walkers all the time and by that...it puts them in danger." it's what some people say is a necesity for the community. ---paulette teiken "it's hard to walk on a sidewalk that is not a sidewalk." ---mayor "these are taxpayers dollars...i think its things that they deserve. they shouldn't have to request it. it should be expected." wyndham says his hope is to make it easier on the "eldery" and "disabled" community. he wants new sidewalks along with handicap instersections to accommodate their needs. "my biggest concern to make sure those folks in that area have a good, safe, sidewalk to travel on." mayor wyndham tells me a lot of the project is going to depend on weather.... if the bid gets approved.... he says...it would be nice to be done with "it" this year. live in brazil, indiana, abby kirk news 10. the future of the vigo county jail is still up in the air tonight. but now...