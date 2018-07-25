Clear

Library asking for your help with study

Posted: Tue Jul 24 14:56:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 14:56:12 PDT 2018
"education" for all ages. "the vigo county public library".. wants to meet community needs. so, organizers want to hear "from vigo county residents directly" through a survey. it's part "of the strategic planning process". //////// [b20]vcpl survey request-sot vo /////// we've heard from 700 indivudals that want to learn more about the library or see more opportunites at the library // /// we'd really like to hear from individuals who do not use the library or who have not used the library before. ///////// you'll only need about "10"-minutes to complete the survey. it'll be active "until friday". we've linked you to it.. on our website .. that's "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b21]citizens police academy applications-ots fs "the terre haute police department".. is calling for a few
