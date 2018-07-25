Speech to Text for Union Hospital Transport bed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hospital.. is raising "patient" and "employee safety". [b13]union transport bed-vo this is "the newest transport bed" for m-r-i patients "at union hospital". "the hospital" got the bed through "a 20-17 safety first grant'. "the bed" has the ability "to raised" and "lowered". this makes it easier for patients to get "on" and "off" of it.. as well as "for hospital employees to use it". /////// [b14]union transport bed-sot /////// "it's really nice to know that the hospital is thinking about not just the patients, but us too. and it really is helpful for everyone involved." ////// "union hospital" was "1"-of "2"-winners .. "of the safety first grant" in 20-17. the majority of high school seniors.. are still