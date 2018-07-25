Clear

Special Events Ordinances confusion

Special Events Ordinances confusion

Posted: Tue Jul 24 14:50:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 14:50:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Special Events Ordinances confusion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the city's "dance permit ordinance." "those changes" were made "jul 5th". the name change alone.. has caused a lot of concern. in particular.. "organizers" of the "13"-events that take place downtown.. wonder "if" they nee to approach the city for a permit. that's why "city leaders".. will address "the chamber" thursday morning. ////// [b7]special events ordinance-sot fs /////// "we're all trying to figure out exactly what the permit covers. is it non-profits? is it for-profit? is it only if you're having dancing? is it just a festival in general? it could be really broad, so we want to bring people in, the ones who wrote it, so we can understand it." ///////// on thursday morning.. "the chamber" welcomes city council president "curtis debaun" and city attorney "eddie felling". "business owners" and "non-profit leaders" are welcom to hear them explain just how this ordinance may impact their events. it will start at "8"-o'clock in the morning and will take place "at the chamber of commerce office" on "wabash avenue". "a food truck
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent