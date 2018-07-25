Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Jul 24 09:32:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 10:40:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

experiment shows what happens to deoderant ... crayons...in the heat! the gummy bears -- didn't have a chance! they even tried, cookies !! with-in an hour of sitting in the s-u-v everything melted the thermometer read a hair under 150- degrees! [c3]weather-wxwall this afternoon temperatures continue to warm up finally getting back to average. day time highs today climbing to 84. tonight is looking to be clear and calm, with temperatures dropping to 64 overnight. tomorrow another day with good weather, temperatures getting to 85 under a mostly sunny sky. looking to stay mostly sunny and dry until a chance for rain thursday. the white house -- threatening to take away continue to warm up finally getting back to average. day time highs today climbing to 84. tonight is looking to be clear and calm, with temperatures dropping to 64 overnight. tomorrow another day with good weather, temperatures getting to 85 under a mostly sunny sky. looking to stay mostly sunny and dry until a chance for rain thursday. the white house -- threatening to take away continue to warm up finally getting back to average. day time highs today climbing to 84. tonight is looking to be clear and calm, with temperatures dropping to 64 overnight. tomorrow another day with good weather, temperatures getting to 85 under a mostly sunny sky. looking to stay mostly sunny and dry until a chance for rain thursday. the white house -- threatening to take away continue to warm up finally getting back to average. day time highs today climbing to 84. tonight is looking to be clear and calm, with temperatures dropping to 64 overnight. tomorrow another day with good weather, temperatures getting to 85 under a mostly sunny sky. looking to stay mostly sunny and dry until a chance for rain thursday. the white house -- threatening to take away security
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent