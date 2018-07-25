Speech to Text for New graduation guidelines help seniors

requirements. the program is called -- "graduation pathways". the state approved the final version about "2" weeks ago. vigo county schools are working to implement it now. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain -- this new information. ////////// we told you earlier this month -- that students who are struggling to pass "i-step" in order to graduate -- could have a new option. they officially do thanks to the graduation pathway program. state superintendent "jennifer mc-cormick" says the department has been working on it for a year. according to the department.. seniors can graduate by meeting other requirements other than passing i-step. there are "3" requirements. first -- complete the credits for a high school diploma. second -- complete employment skills such as volunteering for a year or working a job outside of school. third element -- meet the requirements of another test such as the "s-a-t" or an honor diploma. all schools must switch to these guidelines by "20-23". schools like vigo county -- are already offering it to their soon to be seniors! "the school will help the students figure this out. but for parents - knowing this isn't just a test anymore.. but there are multiple ways now to graduate. i think that's the big story." how the school plans to implement it -- 30 mins. live -- kt news 10. some teachers are spending part of their summer re- igniting their passion for learning. a new option to graduate. that's after -- the majority of seniors -- are still not passing the "i-step" exam. vigo county schools are working to implement it now. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down how. that new program is called graduation pathways. we told you at 5:30 -- seniors meet other requirements other than passing i-step -- in order to graduate. there are "3" requirements. first -- complete the credits for a high school diploma. second -- complete employment skills such as an extended job or even a sport in some cases. karen goeller with vigo county schools say they are reading through the "huge" stac of papers on this new option. third element -- meet the requirements of another test such as the "s-a-t" or an honors diploma. vigo county schools will be offering this for incoming seniors. there will be "2" counselors dedicated to making sure students fulfill the correct expectations. they will work with the "3" hig schools and the "2" alternative schools. according to the dept of education -- all schools must offer it by "20-23".