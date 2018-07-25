Clear

Villas of Holly Brook Events

Pork burger drive thru Friday 11am-1pm and Sunday Cocktails & Canvas 2p-4pm

Posted: Tue Jul 24 05:43:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 05:58:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Villas of Holly Brook Events

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

burger drive through this friday, july 27 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm central benefits local alzheimer's association and villas community carnival fund bag lunch with pork burger, chips, cookie and soda cost is $5.00 ///// cocktails and canvas sunday, july 29, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. central have a few cocktails and paint! cost is $25 ideally located, our unique communities provide gracious private living where friendships flourish, recreation abounds and quality is second to none. there is no community quite like it with uncompromising amenities! at the villas of holly brook, our mission is to provide premiere assisted living units that complement the clients' lifestyle. we make sure every assisted living facility has unsurpassed comfort, privacy and a resort feel at an affordable price. 826-5600 meridiansenior. com/mar
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent