Speech to Text for Villas of Holly Brook Events

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

burger drive through this friday, july 27 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm central benefits local alzheimer's association and villas community carnival fund bag lunch with pork burger, chips, cookie and soda cost is $5.00 ///// cocktails and canvas sunday, july 29, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. central have a few cocktails and paint! cost is $25 ideally located, our unique communities provide gracious private living where friendships flourish, recreation abounds and quality is second to none. there is no community quite like it with uncompromising amenities! at the villas of holly brook, our mission is to provide premiere assisted living units that complement the clients' lifestyle. we make sure every assisted living facility has unsurpassed comfort, privacy and a resort feel at an affordable price. 826-5600 meridiansenior. com/mar