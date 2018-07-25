Speech to Text for Patchy fog in the morning, but becoming mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 84° Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 64° Wednesday: Plenty of sun, warm. High: 85° Detailed Forecast: We're slowly starting to warm things back up to where they should be. Today we'll start off with some patchy fog in the morning, but becoming mostly sunny as wehead through the day. Highs today climbing into the mid 80's. Tonight will be clear, cool, and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 64. And then for Wednesday, another pretty good day weather wise. Plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm back up to 85 degrees.