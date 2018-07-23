Speech to Text for Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

when we talk about 'the blues'.. you first.. probably think of those flashy blue and yellow fighter jets. but after our report at 6- o'clock.. you now know, there's a whole lot more to getting those jets off the ground! news 10's susan dinkel is showing us the inter-workings 'of the blues magic'. her special report.. behind "the blues" continues. the jets and pilots.. no doubt get all the attention. but if the pilots main role is to strictly focus on flight... who's zeroing-in on the aircraft? ////////// 'blue angel pilots' hit the flight line.. climb in their jets.. and go! the final checks are all on the shoulders of the crew chiefs. ---nat--- meet petty officer brandon bates .. better known as crew chief to jet number-"5" ////////// "there's a lot of behind the scenes that a lot of people don't see.. lots of long hours to make sure these jets are functioning the way they should..." ///////// the pilots and crew chiefs have a trust 'like no other.' ///////// "all they do.. is they walk up.. hop into the jet.. and take off.. it is up to the crew chiefs to make sure these jets are working flawlessly for them to perform at these air shows." ///////// lots of responsibility... but that responsibility is not just on the crew chiefs.. it's on the team 'as a whole'. ///////// "the blues are all about teamwork.. everybody helps each other.. not this is 'your job'.. everybody comes together to get the job done to make the air shows happen." /////// everyone in the squadron 'learns all jobs'. this is a part of their training. //////// "it makes it to where.. it can flow easier.. it's not like if we're short-handed .. how are we going to get this job done... everyone jumps on it.. to get the job done.. and get the jets in the air." ///////// 'the blue angels' are unique in the fact that all '130'-team members not only wanted to be a part of this squadron.. 'they were chosen'. ---nat--- their travel itinerary is hectic.. going from show-to- show around the country... the team rotates who stays 'at home' and 'who goes'.. no matter who deploys to an air show site.. it's all about showcasing the pride and professionalism of their squadron. ---nat--- when crew chief brandon bates looks up to the sky and sees his jet soaring... //////// " i know i did a good job.. i made sure the jet's functioning properly and 5's going to go out there and thrill faces.. and do what he does!" //////// more to show and reveal to you tomorrow on news 10 at 6-o'clock. how about meeting "2" of 'the blues' that call indiana home?! "yes".. "hoosier connections" back to you! you can see the blue angels perform high above the wabash valley for yourself at 'the terre haute air show'. they will headline the show august 18th and 19th at 'the terre haute regional airport'. go to wthitv-dot-com to purchase your tickets today! i'll