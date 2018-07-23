Clear

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted By: WTHI Staff

to make the nice diving catch......this is a great grab, young just gets to it..... sullivan legion baseball player max mize isn't afraid to get a little dirty.... nice defensive play max, as he takes away a base hit..... mize teammate chris taylor has a knack for making great player in the outfield and it did it again last week .... that my friends is an awesome over the shoulder basket catch by taylor in deep center... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next rick's rallies... here's a look
