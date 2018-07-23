Clear

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Jul 23 19:30:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 19:30:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

mid 60's. mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow and highs will be in the mid 80's. expect conditions to be warmer through the afternoon. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will move in and a cool breeze. temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. over through the night and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow and highs will be in the mid 80's. expect conditions to be warmer through the afternoon. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will move in and a cool breeze. temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. thanks weather... over through the night and temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. mostly sunny skies will return tomorrow and highs will be in the mid 80's. expect conditions to be warmer through the afternoon. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will move in and a cool breeze. temperatures will drop to the mid 60's. thanks weather... coming up in sports, we'll check in with the chicago thanks weather... coming up in sports, we'll check in with the chicago bears
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

