Speech to Text for Rubber Duck Regata Winner

catholic charities in terre haute presented a check to jane hunt. she's the winner of the first ever wabash valley rubber dick regatta. 12-thousand yellow rubber ducks were released into the wabash river on july 4th. hunt's duck was the first to cross the finish line. "it was a thrilling experience. catholic charities has been such an amazing part of terre haute since 1973." "i can't wait until next year when we have our second annual rubber duck regatta." the wabash valley rubber duck regatta raised around 39-thousand dollars for catholic charities.