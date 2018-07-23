Speech to Text for Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

servant. "randy cox" died this weekend after a motorcycle crash. cox served decades with the robinson police and fire departments. and was a leading member of the crawford county rescue team. new for you tonight at 10... heather good spoke with those who worked alongside cox. she has more on his legacy. those who worked with randy cox say he loved to teach... and interact with the people he served each day. his loss is one that will be felt by many emergency agencies... and his son who worked alongside him. crawford county rescue squad captain ... president of the robinson fire protection board... and loving father ... just a few of the many titles randy cox earned over his thirty years of service to his community. his crew was his family... and his family was his crew. chad weaver says, "he was kind of the epitome of that. he just really strove to make sure that all the emergency services, first responders kept them self safe while they were working and trying to do the best they could for the citizens of crawford county." those who knew cox best say he had a servant's heart... and was easy to work with even under difficult circumstances. chad weaver says, "he certainly gave himself to a lot of different agencies and clearly none of them were for the money. most all of them were volunteer and he just really dedicated himself, wholey to all of them and it wasn't just that he was a member he was a very proactive member and strove to do the best for himself and for the agency that he worked for." his son -- dan -- grew up to serve too as a fulltime firefighter... proving again... his life and the lives of his neighbors will forever be intertwined. chad weaver says, "the emergency service community will definitely suffer a significant loss from it and ultimately the public too but it's hard for the public to recognize that i think because so much of what he did what behind the scenes." services for randy cox are this weekend at goodwine's funeral home in robinson. visitation is saturday from three to seven. the funeral is sunday at 1pm. there will be a funeral procession and other departments are welcome. back to you.