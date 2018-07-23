Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

involving its jail. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight there are new developments in a story we've been following for years. the county will now have until next month to respond to a motion in a lawsuit. that lawsuit accuses the vigo county jail of being "unconstitutional". news 10s alia blackburn is live from the jail tonight... she has more on what this means for the county and how one side is responding... based off these documents... vigo county has until august 3rd to respond to motions for a summary judgment. according to an attorney on the other end of that lawsuit -- he says its time for the county to get busy. you may remember "michael sutherlin" from other stories we've done on the jail. sutherlin is representing the former inmates in this lawsuit and is suing the county. he told us they filed motions for a summary judgment. what this means is a judge could find that the jail is unconstitution al based on certain facts already presented. this would also avoid a trial. if a judge found the jail unconstitutional -- sutherlin says that gives the judge authority to require the county to do something. with this extension -- the county has more time to respond... but sutherlin says he feels it's nothing but stalling. "they can only bury their head in the sand so long, and they can't avoid the responsibilities to ensure that the individuals kept in the jail are safe and are not harmed by the environment." we reached out to county leaders today -- but they were unavailable for comment. we hope to hear from them within the coming days. in the meantime -- county officials are expected to meet in an executive session on wednesday. for now -- reporting outside the vigo county jail -- alia blackburn -- news 10. [b4]moldy rental homes-main mon vo mold continues to be a concern for