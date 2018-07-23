Speech to Text for Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

pensacola, florida home. few people get past their front door to see inside. but 'news 10' did! tonight.. we begin a multi- part special report. news 10's susan dinkel takes us behind "the blues". ///////// "power"... "precision"... "performance"... ////// "the jets" are definitely "the face" of the famed "u-s navy blue angels". these impressive .. blue angels". these impressive .. multi-role fighters .. are more specifically known as "f-a-18 hornets". you're going to see "the team" perform at the upcoming "terre haute air show". but beyond "the jets".. are "t pilots". ////////// ///// meet major jeffrey mullins.. he commands the blue and yellow jet number-"3". he joined 'the blue angels' less than a year ago. /////// "i never thought i would get the opportunity to come here.. it actually took me awhile to get here, but i'm glad to finally be here.. and be a part of this team." //////// major mullins has several years of flying.. and hundreds of flight hours under his belt... he trains constantly to master dangerous maneuvers.. where only inches separate 'his jet' from the others on his team. /////// "the first time i see that jet.. is when i'm strapping into it prior to going up and flying...." /////// you heard him... no pre-flight checks... /////// "i just get in it .. start it... and go ..." /////// pilots trust their fellow team members 'with their lives'... ////// "we are the embodiment of teamwork .. everyone has a role to fill on the team.. and everyone fills it very, very well." /////// on this day.. it was all about practice. 'news 10' got a behind-the- scenes look at everything. with one exception, the pilot meeting 'before' and 'after' flight.. that time.. was off limits! //////// "we usually have a brief about an hour prior to taking off .... during the brief, we kind of go through what the weather is... what conditions we're expecting and do what we call chair flying ... more like a mental rehearsal of what we're going to see out there.. and then we get really excited... real amped up to put on a great show for our team." ///////// walking the flight line.. heading for their jets.. the pilots are laser-focused.. they have to be.. there's no room for error. ////// "we strive for perfection.. we are never going to reach it, but we strive to make everyone who helps us fly 'proud'." ///////// the blue angels 'define team'. the jets may get all the attention as the headliners.. and the pilots a close 2nd .. but to get these jets off the ground.. it takes a squadron. ////// "it is a lot of fun to go out there and do these shows.. and just show off what all 130 of our blue angels can help put together." /////// in the cockpit.. major mullins and the other pilots.. push the limits.. showcasing u-s navy and marine corps pride and professionalism. //////// we have much more "to show you" coming-up tonight "on news 10 nightwatch".. we begin to peel back the layers.. "beyond the jets".. "beyond the pilots". that's at "11".. "10"-central. you don't want to miss it! ///////// i'll have your full