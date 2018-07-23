Clear

Property tax assessment problems continue

Posted: Mon Jul 23 15:20:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 15:20:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

conversation around vigo county. property tax assessments have left many of you with unanswered questions. we've been following this story for you. news 10's sarah lehman is live at the county assessor's office with some of your answers last week we told you about kris aninger whose property tax assessments went up more than 8 thousand dollars. after talking with others she realized she wasn't the only one. people all around the county are wondering why this happened. its something you might just throw in a drawer and not worry about. year after year property owners have said their property tax assessments haven't changed. this year was different. "there seemed to be a big jump increase to the tune of 8 thousand 6 hundred dollars." kevin gardner is the county assessor elect. he says that number is based a lot on one thing... "your assessment is supposed to match your ...what it would sell in the open market" the property assessments for buildings are done every year. so how do they determine how much that is worth? "if a house sells for, throw out a number 100,000 but it was assessed for 90,000 then it was underassessed. by 10 %. if it did that for that entire area then it shows that entire area needs to go up 10%." that works both ways. but how is your land assessed? "so we're looking at land values that have been changing for the last 6 years and this will be the first time you're seeing it. so it may be sticker shock to some areas and looks like things that were done over night. but they weren't" gardner says that each type of property is assessed differently. so a commercial propertys assessment should not affect a residential property. he also wants people to know this number doesn't mean it will affect your wallet. "if your assessment went up 8,000 dollars that doesn't mean your taxes will go up 8,000 dollars. taxes and assessments are two different things." gardner will be in the county assessors office here four different days in august. he says anyone can come in and see exactly how their property was assessed. you can still appeal your assessment. but you must do that before august 27th. live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. a way to bridge the funding gap for a local fair has been "denied". the clark county illinois
