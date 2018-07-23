Speech to Text for Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

joining us. you may recall last week we told you about a woman dealing with what she says is "severe mold" and "mildew" covering her basement. now another renter is speaking up. he claims he's been dealing with similar issues under the same property manager. now, the landlord is suing him! news 10's abby kirk is live at the courthouse to tell us what she found. [b3]moldy rental homes-live pkg patrece, rondrell .... lisa reed" with "team real-ty" went to court this morning. she is suing "john rushing" for past rent. but, "rushing" and other tenants dealing with the same issues----- say it's not about the money ....it's about much more. "this place is not fit to live." john rushing has been living in "this" rental in terre haute for a only a couple of months. "gross...it's disgusting." he says mold and mildew are all over. "if you don't like it ...leave. because she has someone else to throw in here." after several conversations with his landlord..."lisa reed" w/ team real-ty.... rushing says he has given up. "ok the slumlord wins ...i have to just take what there is. i have to just live with it." "rushing" says he refused to pa rent ....after first sight of damanges and mold contamination. "youre paying for a decent place to live and she is suing me for damages to the house." "reed" appeared in court today.... she is evicting "rushing" and also "suing" him. according to law, you cannot "withold rent"----- in the state of indiana. "you" still have to pay...even though damages are not being fixed. nat "rushing" says maintinance did show up. "brought some container and filled it with bleach... watered down the bleach and sprayed the ceiling with it." property manager, "reed" did no want to comment on the case. a local attorney tells me, although their are certain duties landlords must have.... ....it is "legal" to "neglect" a property. which makes it hard for tenants, like "rushing" who are locked into a lease ....forced to pay damage repairs out of their own pocket. "i'm moving into an apartment." an attorney tells me the big problem with the "system" is often "tenants" do not have enough money to buy an attorney. although, they may have taken pictures and documented emails and text messages.... there is nothing you can do if you do not pay the rent. this will be a story i continue to follow for "you" live from the vigo county courthouse, abby kirk, news 10, back to you.