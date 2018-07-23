Clear

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

Posted: Mon Jul 23 15:17:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 15:17:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joining us. you may recall last week we told you about a woman dealing with what she says is "severe mold" and "mildew" covering her basement. now another renter is speaking up. he claims he's been dealing with similar issues under the same property manager. now, the landlord is suing him! news 10's abby kirk is live at the courthouse to tell us what she found. [b3]moldy rental homes-live pkg patrece, rondrell .... lisa reed" with "team real-ty" went to court this morning. she is suing "john rushing" for past rent. but, "rushing" and other tenants dealing with the same issues----- say it's not about the money ....it's about much more. "this place is not fit to live." john rushing has been living in "this" rental in terre haute for a only a couple of months. "gross...it's disgusting." he says mold and mildew are all over. "if you don't like it ...leave. because she has someone else to throw in here." after several conversations with his landlord..."lisa reed" w/ team real-ty.... rushing says he has given up. "ok the slumlord wins ...i have to just take what there is. i have to just live with it." "rushing" says he refused to pa rent ....after first sight of damanges and mold contamination. "youre paying for a decent place to live and she is suing me for damages to the house." "reed" appeared in court today.... she is evicting "rushing" and also "suing" him. according to law, you cannot "withold rent"----- in the state of indiana. "you" still have to pay...even though damages are not being fixed. nat "rushing" says maintinance did show up. "brought some container and filled it with bleach... watered down the bleach and sprayed the ceiling with it." property manager, "reed" did no want to comment on the case. a local attorney tells me, although their are certain duties landlords must have.... ....it is "legal" to "neglect" a property. which makes it hard for tenants, like "rushing" who are locked into a lease ....forced to pay damage repairs out of their own pocket. "i'm moving into an apartment." an attorney tells me the big problem with the "system" is often "tenants" do not have enough money to buy an attorney. although, they may have taken pictures and documented emails and text messages.... there is nothing you can do if you do not pay the rent. this will be a story i continue to follow for "you" live from the vigo county courthouse, abby kirk, news 10, back to you. [b4]first weather-vo wx center now we take a first look at weather
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights