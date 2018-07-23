Clear

Drinking at the fair? Clark County says no

come across "this decision" at one time or, another. "should fairgoers".. have acces "to beer at the fair"? "that question".. was o the table "late last week" in clark county, illinois. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us now.. "with more on that decision". //////// the fair board went to the clark county board on friday-- requesting permission for a beer tent. the results? 2 yes's-- 4 no's-- one no-show. today i spoke with fair president chris o'rourke. he tells me the clark county fair has never had a beer tent. but-- that's not for a lack of trying. he tells me the fair board has tried to get one "three times"- never getting approval. o'rourke says there were a few benefits the fair board was looking forward to if the beer tent got the go- ahead. this includes a bump in profits-- as well as safety. /////// [c3]no beer at clark co fair-sot //////// "there's a lot of stuff that's coming into a fairgrounds, and it's not only our fair, but it's everyone's fair, where they've got it in their cups and everything else. so it was going to be a lot safer to be able to monitor it in one spot than have it strung out all over the entire fairgrounds." ///////// o'rourke says there is a way to go through the city to get a beer tent. but-- he says it's too close to fair week to start that process for this year's fair. back to you. ////////// "o'rourke says".. "the clark county fair" runs from august 12th through the 18th. storm team-"10" is keeping rain in the
