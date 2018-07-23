Speech to Text for Drinking at the fair? Clark County says no

come across "this decision" at one time or, another. "should fairgoers".. have acces "to beer at the fair"? "that question".. was o the table "late last week" in clark county, illinois. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us now.. "with more on that decision". //////// the fair board went to the clark county board on friday-- requesting permission for a beer tent. the results? 2 yes's-- 4 no's-- one no-show. today i spoke with fair president chris o'rourke. he tells me the clark county fair has never had a beer tent. but-- that's not for a lack of trying. he tells me the fair board has tried to get one "three times"- never getting approval. o'rourke says there were a few benefits the fair board was looking forward to if the beer tent got the go- ahead. this includes a bump in profits-- as well as safety. /////// [c3]no beer at clark co fair-sot //////// "there's a lot of stuff that's coming into a fairgrounds, and it's not only our fair, but it's everyone's fair, where they've got it in their cups and everything else. so it was going to be a lot safer to be able to monitor it in one spot than have it strung out all over the entire fairgrounds." ///////// o'rourke says there is a way to go through the city to get a beer tent. but-- he says it's too close to fair week to start that process for this year's fair. back to you. ////////// "o'rourke says".. "the clark county fair" runs from august 12th through the 18th.