Speech to Text for Local teachers head to Edcamp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"area teachers".. gathered on "the indiana state university campus" today.. to re-ignite their passion "for learning". they attended "ed-camp". "the laid back sessions".. allo teachers to make connections outside of their own classrooms.. "with free professional development". /////// [e4]edcamp-sot vo /////// "this is just a good way to help everyone get in a more positive mindset, make some new connections, kind of get your gears going - thinking back to school, after a long summer break. and it's so easy to get wrapped up in your four walls of your classroom this provides and opportunity to see what other people are doing, um, our students are changing very rapidly and so education needs to change as well and it's neat to be able to share those ideas with other people." /////// this is the 1st time "ed-camp" has been held in terre haute. organizers hope to have "more sessions" in the future. to learn more.. go to our website.. "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [e5]tease 4 (duck boat)-vo concerns over mold..