Clear

Local teachers head to Edcamp

Local teachers head to Edcamp

Posted: Mon Jul 23 15:08:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 15:08:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local teachers head to Edcamp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"area teachers".. gathered on "the indiana state university campus" today.. to re-ignite their passion "for learning". they attended "ed-camp". "the laid back sessions".. allo teachers to make connections outside of their own classrooms.. "with free professional development". /////// [e4]edcamp-sot vo /////// "this is just a good way to help everyone get in a more positive mindset, make some new connections, kind of get your gears going - thinking back to school, after a long summer break. and it's so easy to get wrapped up in your four walls of your classroom this provides and opportunity to see what other people are doing, um, our students are changing very rapidly and so education needs to change as well and it's neat to be able to share those ideas with other people." /////// this is the 1st time "ed-camp" has been held in terre haute. organizers hope to have "more sessions" in the future. to learn more.. go to our website.. "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [e5]tease 4 (duck boat)-vo concerns over mold..
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights