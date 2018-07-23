Speech to Text for Washington and Business 50 changes

state" "to re-claim a main roadway". news 10's.. "bureau chief".. "gary brian".. explains more about a project.. that's been "in the works" for years. "business fifty is the main thoroughfare for the city of washington. but it's been the state, not the city, that has been in charge of maintaining it." the issues began when the state built the us 50 bypass. after the bypass was complete.. the state wanted to relinquish business 50 to the city. i spoke with washington mayor joe wellman he says the issue came with the roadway's poor condition. previous mayors and city councils refused to take back the roadway without financial help to repair the road. this has left the roadway in dire need of an overhaul. a project to fix business fifty would cost 25 million dollars. the state now is offering 15 million dollars for the project. "i'm the third or fourth mayor that has told the state, 'the city of washington isn't going to take this over in the condition it is in'. so it feels good that we are finally getting to a place where we are going to get something done. and its not going to break the backs of the washington tax payers." "the mayor says if it is accepted, the project could wrap up by 2023. in washington, gary brian, news 10." "half" of the south 7th street project in