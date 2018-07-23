Clear

7th Street Construction Update

Posted: Mon Jul 23 15:00:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 15:00:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 7th Street Construction Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

.. "is nearly complete". "traffic will resume.. between "voorhees" and "hulman streets" later this week. [b18]7th street update-vo off top "the city says".. the 2nd half of the project "will begin next week". "this half" will re-build 7th.. between "voorhees" and "wheele streets". "re-locating steel gas lines" delayed the project "59"- days. and that could potentially cost "the city" an additional "12"-thousand-dollars "in traffic control costs". "the cost" could be less.. "if" the 2nd half of the projec is completed "faster than anticipated". "right now".. "the city" foresees the whole project to be finished "by late august". and the much anticipated
